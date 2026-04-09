Sacramento Blue Diamond plant to keep some almond processing, preserving about 90 jobs

Part of Blue Diamond's Sacramento processing facility will continue to operate, despite last year's closure announcement, the company says.

Blue Diamond officials confirmed Thursday that some in-shell almond processing will continue at the 16th and C Street campus.

About 90 jobs will be available, with the company encouraging Sacramento employees to apply.

The rest of the plant will close as planned, the company said.

"Retaining those operations in Sacramento is the most practical and least disruptive option at this stage of the transition," Blue Diamond said in their statement.

Blue Diamond announced plans to close the Sacramento plant in June 2025, with operations shifting to its Turlock and Salida facilities. About 600 workers were expected to be impacted.

The Sacramento campus includes a building that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.