Sacramento bar Public House closing after more than a decade in business

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
A longtime Sacramento bar will be pouring its last round on Monday.

Public House Downtown announced last week that Monday, June 30 would be the final day of business as it transforms into a new restaurant.

Located at 16th and I streets, the bar had been in operation for 13 years.

The closure comes after another major food spot next door, Station 16, closed its doors for good just weeks prior.

MAC Hospitality Group, who managed Public House, did not give a reason for closure.

Taking Public House's place will be a traditional Mexican restaurant named Casa Lola. That eatery's opening is expected by late fall, MAC Hospitality Group says. 

