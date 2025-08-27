Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigating homicide after man dies in Bannon Street shooting

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Bannon Street, near Bercut Drive off of Richard Boulevard, a little before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

An injured man was found at the scene, officers say. He had been shot at least once, police say; he later died after being taken to the hospital.

The name of the man has not been released.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene to take over the investigation.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information was available at this time. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue