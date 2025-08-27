Sacramento police investigating homicide after man dies in Bannon Street shooting

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Bannon Street, near Bercut Drive off of Richard Boulevard, a little before 1 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

An injured man was found at the scene, officers say. He had been shot at least once, police say; he later died after being taken to the hospital.

The name of the man has not been released.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene to take over the investigation.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information was available at this time.