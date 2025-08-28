Sacramento's ban on sleeping around city hall takes effect as city unveils new tiny homes

The ban on sleeping around Sacramento City Hall at all hours of the day went into effect Thursday.

The Sacramento City Council voted this summer to change the 2019 rule that allowed overnight camping, despite some members clashing on the idea.

"The reality is, it's bad out here being on the streets," said Jeffrey Nelson, who was formerly homeless. "It's bad for the women and it's bad for the men as well."

CBS Sacramento spoke with dozens of people who were resting in Cesar Chavez Park across the street from city hall. Many homeless people said that city hall was one of the few places they felt safe sleeping overnight.

"You don't know who is going to walk up on you and do whatever," said Nelson. "You can't fight sleep; you got to sleep. Then you have rats that run up on you and then I just thank God in the morning that I am alive."

Others in the community are frustrated and question why the city can ban camping near their building, but not where they live or work.

"I guess if you are going to ban it for one place, why not all places?" said Tiffany Eid, who lives in Tahoe Park.

Jeff Santos also lives in Tahoe Park and said that he has had homeless people staying on just the other side of his backyard fence. He called 311, but said it takes forever for something to change.

"How would you like it if you had someone camping alongside the fence of your house and every time the wind blows, it smells like urine or human waste," said Santos.

Councilmember Mai Vang for District 8 strongly opposed the ban when it went before the city council this summer. She later said that Mayor Kevin McCarty made a comment about moving people who are homeless from his district to hers.

"The incident in question was particularly upsetting because it occurred on the days while we were conducting the City's business," Vang said in a statement. "The Mayor and I met afterward, and he apologized. I look forward to working with him to continue serving our Sacramento community and want to thank city staff and my colleagues for their support."

"Councilmember Vang and I clashed over a contentious issue, but we have worked through it and are focused on the future," McCarty said in a statement. "We both recognize the greatest priority is the people of Sacramento. We look forward to continuing to work together to help District 8 and our entire city flourish."

The camping ban around city hall took effect the same day that the mayor unveiled 135 new tiny homes for people who are homeless on Roseville Road. He said shelters need to start going into every district, including the more privileged ones.

"We need to tell people where they can go," said McCarty. "Say, 'Hey, you can't sleep here, but here's a piece of paper and a list of places you can go today.'"

A security guard was seen patrolling city hall during the day on Thursday. Anyone who is camping near city hall could face $250 fines or misdemeanor charges.

"They have to really investigate and really, really make sure you have a clean, safe environment in which people can live," said Nelson.

Mayor McCarty said the city has spent around $300,000 a year for the past few years to clean up around city hall after people were sleeping there overnight.

He said on Sept. 16, the council will be discussing more micro villages for people who are homeless that are on the way.