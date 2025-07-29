Sacramento city leaders to debate ban on overnight sleeping outside city hall

Sacramento city council is considering a proposal to ban overnight sleeping outside city hall.

Supporters say it's about safety and cleanliness, while critics argue it puts already vulnerable people at greater risk.

It's become a familiar scene outside of Sacramento city hall: People lying or sitting on the sidewalk through the night.

But city councilmembers are considering a ban on overnight camping – or even sitting or lying on the ground – in front of city hall between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Mayor Kevin McCarty says the current policy is costing the city more than $350,000 a year in cleanup, money he believes could be better spent on shelter and services.

"This is not just about sweeping people from site to site. This is about providing opportunities for folks so they can come off the street permanently," said Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum, who represents the downtown district.

The growing encampment raises safety concerns – especially for city staff leaving late night council meeting.

But not all councilmembers are fully on board with the ban.

"It's difficult emotionally to deal with the reality that we don't have enough places for people to go, but we keep telling people where they can't go," said Councilmember Caity Maple.

Strong opposition is also mounting from advocacy groups like the Sacramento Poor People's Campaign.

In a letter to city leaders, homeless advocates called the proposal "inhumane" and urged the council to reject what they call a criminalization of homelessness.

City council will discuss the proposal during Tuesday's meeting starting at 5 p.m.