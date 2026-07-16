A's 2027 schedule sets up possible final West Sacramento home game

West Sacramento's possible final chapter with the A's is coming into focus with the release of the team's 2027 schedule.

The team released its 2027 schedule Thursday for what is currently the final season covered by its West Sacramento agreement.

For the 2027 regular season, the A's will open their West Sacramento home schedule against the Chicago Cubs on April 5, following a season-opening road trip that begins March 25 in Pittsburgh and includes stops in New York and Texas.

A six-game opening homestand continues against the Chicago White Sox from April 9-11.

As in 2026, the A's will split their 81 home games between West Sacramento and Las Vegas, playing 75 at Sutter Health Park and six at Las Vegas Ballpark.

All potential home postseason games, however, would be played in West Sacramento, the team said.

Beyond the Cubs home opener, the biggest West Sacramento draws include the Boston Red Sox from June 21-23, the San Francisco Giants from Aug. 27-29 and the New York Yankees from Sept. 10-12.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 4: Athletics mascot Stomper poses for a photo in new Sacramento jersey before a game against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park on April 4, 2026 in Sacramento, California. Justine Willard / Athletics / Getty Images

The Giants series caps a late-August homestand, while the Yankees arrive during the A's season-ending stretch at Sutter Health Park.

Could 2027 be the A's final season in West Sacramento?

The schedule ends with an unusual 18-game homestand at Sutter Health Park.

Beginning Sept. 6, the A's host the Royals, Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners without another road trip. The regular-season finale is scheduled for Sept. 26 against Seattle.

The team's agreement to play at Sutter Health Park covers the 2025 through 2027 seasons. But it does include an option for the A's to remain in West Sacramento in 2028 if their new Las Vegas ballpark is not ready.

Of course, if the A's make the playoffs, the A's final West Sacramento game could come later than September.

Game times and the full promotional calendar will be announced later.