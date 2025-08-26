Watch CBS News
A's release 2026 schedule: Las Vegas games on tap, but West Sacramento will get any postseason action

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

The Athletics will be paying a regular-season visit to their planned new home of Las Vegas next year.

On Tuesday, the A's released their 2026 regular-season schedule.

While West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park will still be the A's home field for the time being, Las Vegas will be getting a preview of the team next year with a six-game stand planned at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nev.

Still, the A's also confirmed in Tuesday's schedule release that any potential postseason games will be played in West Sacramento.

Other notable 2026 matchups include the season opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto on March 26 and the home opener on April 3 against the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers and megastar Shohei Ohtani are also scheduled to visit West Sacramento for the first time in 2026, with the series set for June 29-July 1.

The full schedule can be found on the A's website.  

