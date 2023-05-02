Sacramento-area river safety links

People keep it cool on the river in the heat

People keep it cool on the river in the heat

People keep it cool on the river in the heat

With the weather heating up, Sacramentans will flock to the local waterways in order to cool off. But with the water running fast and cold, local officials are asking everyone who goes into the water to wear a life jacket.

Here are some links to keep you and your family safe;

Sacramento County officers loaner life jackets at spots along the river. See the full list here .

Local fire stations are also offering the use of life jackets. You can see the list of participating stations, here .

You can find additional Sacramento-area drowning prevention resources, here .

Drowning isn't the only hazard on the rivers. Sacramento County is tracking the levels of E. Coli bacteria in the river. You can see the levels, here.