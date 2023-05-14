Rushing water not stopping people from hitting the river this weekend

People keep it cool on the river in the heat

SACRAMENTO — Northern California is heating up and has sent many people to the river to cool off this weekend.

The rushing water did not stop people from diving into the American River.

"We did not expect to go in and then we were like, 'Let's go in,' " said Rosemarie Goodman, who was out at the Sunrise Recreation Area on Saturday.

Anthony Wilborn and Goodman started the day fishing from the bridge, but the sun had other plans for them.

"We saw the life jackets here and we were like, 'OK, now we got to find our size,' " said Goodman.

Officials are asking everyone who goes into the water to wear a life jacket and to not jump in because you never know what is underneath. What is on top could be misleading.

"I see where it's low, the debris," said one man who was swimming in the water. "I go check it out first, obviously. It is a bit cold but when you get out, you just want to get back in again."

At Clay Banks, the San Juan Rapids were creating even more intense conditions. Last summer, the rapids turned deadly for one man who was not wearing a life jacket.

Most people on the water were playing it safe, but firefighters have already had several water rescues this year. They do not want you to be one, too.

If you are going into the water, officials are asking people to have a plan, wear a life jacket and stay hydrated.

There are life vest borrowing stations on the American River Parkway for both adults and kids. You can find these locations here.