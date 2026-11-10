Sacramento's Aftershock festival sets 2027 dates, starting Sept. 30

Aftershock will return to Sacramento a little earlier than usual in 2027, with the four-day festival kicking off in September for the first time in more than a decade.

The rock and metal festival will run Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 at Discovery Park, organizers announced Tuesday.

It will mark Aftershock's first September festival date since 2014. The festival began as a September event in 2012 before eventually settling into October, including the 2026 edition, which ran Oct. 1-4 at Discovery Park.

No lineup has been announced yet. In recent years, organizers have unveiled the full lineup in late February or early March.

The 2027 festival will mark Aftershock's 15th year in Sacramento and follows a record-setting 2026 event that drew a sold-out crowd of 180,000 people over four days.

Four-day passes go on sale Nov. 16 at noon, with a subscriber presale beginning Nov. 13.

Organizers are touting a new deal for the 2027 festival, the 916 Pass. It bundles admission to all six days of Aftershock and GoldenSky, which is returning in 2027 after a two-year hiatus.

GoldenSky will run from Oct. 9-10 at Discovery Park, the weekend after Aftershock.

Sacramento County supervisors approved a 10-year agreement with producer Danny Wimmer Presents in June, allowing up to three multi-day festivals annually at Discovery Park through 2035.