My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, Tool among headliners for 2026 Aftershock Festival in Sacramento

Aftershock, Sacramento's biggest festival, dropped its 2026 lineup on Wednesday.

A number of hard rock, emo, and metal bands will be taking the stage this year, along with some rap legends.

Thursday's headliners are listed as My Chemical Romance and The Offspring. Friday will be led by Limp Bizkit and $UICIDEBOY$. Pierce the Veil and A Day To Remember helm the Saturday edition.

Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age will close out the festival on Sunday.

More than 140 bands make up the four-day lineup. Notably, Friday's lineup is heavy on rap artists, including Wu-Tang, Public Emeny, Cypress Hill, and Three 6 Mafia.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Discovery Park in Sacramento from Oct. 1-4.

Tickets for the festival are already on sale.