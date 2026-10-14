GoldenSky reveals headliners for 2027 Sacramento return with drone show over Tower Bridge

Sacramento's GoldenSky country music festival held a drone show over the Tower Bridge on Wednesday night to announce the headliners for its return in 2027 after a two-year hiatus.

The names featured in the drone show included Zach Bryan, Megan Maroney, Ty Myers and Treaty Oak Revival.

Earlier this week, festival organizers announced GoldenSky would return to Discovery Park on Oct. 9-10, 2027. The full lineup is set to be revealed on Thursday, with ticket sales beginning Friday.

In June, during the city's annual State of Tourism address, Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty announced that the festival would finally return.

GoldenSky, which previously operated as a three-day festival since its 2022 debut, hasn't been held in the capital city since 2004, citing competition and struggles booking country artists.

Danny Wimmer Presents produces both GoldenSky and Aftershock, which is the largest rock festival on the West Coast and is also held at Discovery Park. Organizers previously said both festivals are expected to be held on back-to-back weekends, though Aftershock's 2027 dates have not yet been revealed.