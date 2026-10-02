Aftershock fans bring big business to Sacramento as local businesses roll out special deals

Sacramento is in the spotlight this week as tens of thousands of music fans descend on Discovery Park for the annual Aftershock festival, the biggest rock festival on the West Coast.

While the four-day festival is the main attraction, local businesses are hoping visitors will spend some of their downtime exploring California's capital city, and they're offering special deals to treat them to a true Sacramento experience.

More than two dozen businesses around the city are participating in special promotions for Aftershock ticket holders.

At Mojo's in Downtown Sacramento, fans can take advantage of special food and drink discounts through the business's "Beforeshock" promotion.

"The Sacramento experience is going to local restaurants, going to local bars and trying local food," said Soren Peterson, a bartender at Mojo's.

Peterson said the festival has brought customers from across the country into the bar.

"It's nice seeing people from all over the country and come and hang out afterwards and before to get some food and stuff," he said.

In Midtown, Foreplay is offering Aftershock attendees a different kind of experience: Anyone wearing an Aftershock wristband can "play Guitar Hero for free," said Moon Lily, a bartender at Foreplay.

Food, hotels, transportation and entertainment can add up to thousands of dollars in spending for some visitors, creating a significant boost for the local economy.

At Rock & Brews near Cal Expo, business leaders are expecting one of the biggest impacts of the festival.

The restaurant is located next to Camp Aftershock, the festival's new camping area where ticket holders can pitch tents or park RVs.

Rock & Brews has added extra staff to handle the expected crowds and is offering campers free miniature golf and time in the batting cage.

"We're expecting double, triple, maybe even four times our business," said Rory Asay, president of operations for Rock & Brews.

Asay said the restaurant is excited to welcome visitors to the region.

"We love Northern California and we want everybody to experience it. Hopefully they come back on another vacation," he said.

The annual Aftershock festival is expected to generate more than $35 million in local economic impact.