Sacramento aerospace museum uses Snoopy to inspire dream of flying

Snoopy is soaring to new heights in Sacramento. The cartoon character is the guest of honor in a new exhibit at the Aerospace Museum of California at McClellan Field.

"I just think it's a fabulous way for kids to connect not only with Snoopy but with aviation and aerospace," said Tom Jones, CEO of the museum.

For decades, Snoopy appeared in Peanuts comic strips, imagining his red doghouse as a World War I fighter aircraft chasing the infamous Red Baron over the skies of Europe.

His red doghouse is among the items on display at the aerospace museum, and fans can even dress like a flying ace with authentic aviator caps and goggles.

Snoopy's flying ace image has also been used as a mascot in the U.S. Air Force.

"There are several squadron patches in the exhibit that have Snoopy on the patch," Jones said. "A lot of aircraft were painted with Snoopy on the aircraft."

Snoopy's creator, Charles Schulz, passed away 25 years ago, but his drawings of the Peanuts gang live on in print and TV specials like "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," which is being streamed for free this weekend on Apple TV.

The aerospace museum hopes this beloved cartoon beagle draws in the next generation of aviation aces.

"It's super engaging for kids from 2 to 102," Jones said.

The Snoopy exhibit opens to the public on Saturday at the aerospace museum and runs through the end of the year.