Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police arrest 2 people, seize 450 pounds of illegal fireworks

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized after an investigation into an alleged planned illegal fireworks show in a Sacramento neighborhood.

Sacramento police say their North Problem Oriented Policing Team learned about the alleged show in the week leading up to the Fourth of July.

The show was allegedly set to happen in a local neighborhood, police say, and similar events were known to have happened in the past. Investigators noted those previous events had caused significant damage and safety concerns.

Last week, our North Problem Oriented Policing Team (NPOP) obtained information about an illegal fireworks show in a...

Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

On July 4, police say officers and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded to Littlestone Street and stopped the show before it could happen.

In total, police say two people were arrested and about 450 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized.

Police have not released the names of the two people arrested.

Law enforcement agencies were out in force this past Fourth of July, cracking down hard on illegal fireworks. Several agencies deployed drones and fines are expected to be mailed out soon. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.