Sacramento police arrest 2 people, seize 450 pounds of illegal fireworks

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized after an investigation into an alleged planned illegal fireworks show in a Sacramento neighborhood.

Sacramento police say their North Problem Oriented Policing Team learned about the alleged show in the week leading up to the Fourth of July.

The show was allegedly set to happen in a local neighborhood, police say, and similar events were known to have happened in the past. Investigators noted those previous events had caused significant damage and safety concerns.

Last week, our North Problem Oriented Policing Team (NPOP) obtained information about an illegal fireworks show in a...

On July 4, police say officers and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team responded to Littlestone Street and stopped the show before it could happen.

In total, police say two people were arrested and about 450 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized.

Police have not released the names of the two people arrested.

Law enforcement agencies were out in force this past Fourth of July, cracking down hard on illegal fireworks. Several agencies deployed drones and fines are expected to be mailed out soon.