Sac State students chime in on Harris-Trump debate during campus watch party

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State held a watch party for the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

This debate served as a civics lesson and political theater for 60 students on a Tuesday night who were seeking some academic insight into the debate.

Javier Olivares is a Sacramento State student who decided to join the watch party. He watched the debate styles of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

"Definitely the rhetorical devices being used tonight: ethos, pathos, logos," Olivares said. "I feel like there's a lot of attacking going on, and it's a big division right now."

The students watched as Harris and Trump faced off for the first time.

"Trump brought up interesting ideas with immigration and on fracking," student Aiden Simmons said. "Vice President Harris brought up good points about the cost of living."

Kaiden Gibson wants to hear more from Harris' campaign.

"Because I haven't heard Kamala speak as vice president, so her actually speaking is very interesting," Gibson said.

Sacramento State student Elian Garcia sat in the front of this class. A 24-year-old just out of the Army, he is hoping to become a nurse.

"It's a crazy world out there, and I'm hoping we can have someone that's going to be able to talk to the American people, be able to bring peace among them," Garcia said.

This veteran and Sac State student is one of America's undecideds in this unpredictable presidential race. Garcia is from Dixon and just finished his service in the Army. He says economic stability and the country's morale are the most important factor for him.