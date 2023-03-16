Sac State students want more safety measures amid recent rape near freshmen dorm

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State police are investigating another sexual assault on campus. It happened on February 21 near one of the dorms for first-year students.

"It's really alarming especially as a woman here on campus," student Elizabeth Crisara said.

Sacramento State Police are not releasing any further information as the investigation is ongoing.

Evelyn Mariscal, a student and sexual assault victim advocate, says it's disappointing that students are having to walk from their classes in fear.

"It's a big issue and we need to do something about it," Mariscal said.

Mariscal is among hundreds of other students who feel the same.

Just days before the latest rape was reported, Robert Gonzales, a student advocate, was among a handful of students leading a march to end sexual violence on campus.

"We want people to be proactive, not reactive," Gonzales said.

Following a string of recent sexual assaults, the university put together an "Action Plan." In it, it states the university has increased the number of community safety officers during the evenings and weekends and installed additional blue lights in certain areas of campus.

But additional lighting and safety escorts are still in progress.

"More people walking around and feeling like somebody else is there just in case something happens would really make us all feel a lot safer," Crisara said.

The university's Action Plan is a work in progress. There are more than two dozen objectives on their list and many items have been completed.