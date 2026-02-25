Watch CBS News
Sacramento State students buzz over owl fledgling perched at eye level

The hornet is Sacramento State University's mascot, but a new resident might make a run for its money.

On Tuesday, the campus was a buzz as students noticed a Great Horned Owl fledgling perched on a fence right outside a building.

Students stopped to take photos and videos, but campus and wildlife officials are urging people to give the animal some space.

"A gentle reminder that young raptors do much better when left quiet and undisturbed. Crowds and noise can cause unnecessary stress," the Wildlife Care Association of Sacramento said in a statement.

Campus officials say the owl appears to be from an active nest on campus. In fact, officials say Sacramento State's trees have successfully reared many fledglings in the past.

This particular owl appears to have only just left the nest, officials say, meaning it doesn't have all of the skills yet to avoid predators.

Students are being urged to admire the owl from a distance to help give it the calm needed to succeed. 

