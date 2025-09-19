Sacramento State to break ground on new Hornet Place student housing

A new student housing building at Sacramento State University is set to break ground on Friday.

The complex will be known as Hornet Place.

It's expected to have 352 beds. One, two, and four bedroom options will be available – along with amenities like a pool, fitness center, yoga and pet areas.

The project has been in the works since November of 2023, when the university bought the College Town Drive property just east of campus.

In July of 2025, the California State University trustees approved development and construction plans for the housing project.

Organizers are inviting the community to come out for an official groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday.