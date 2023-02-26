Sac State dance team dance another step closer to national title

SACRAMENTO — From the field to the national stage, it's a big weekend for the Sac State Dance Team.

The dancers were in Anaheim performing in a qualifying round for the USA collegiate championships. Sac State Dance Director and coach Jolie Roberts is documenting every exciting step along the way.

After all, their next big move could be the one that lands them the national championship title.

"Just to be able to see them have a great time up there and to shine and to be proud of them no matter what happens tomorrow," said Jolie.

The dancers are going toe-to-toe against eight other Division 1 schools in the hip-hop division. Team Captain Naimh Bogie prepared for most likely the final competition of her dancing career.

"I think it just shows that our program is something to watch out for and that we are super strong and amazing people that can accomplish a lot of things," said Naimh.

The team is coming in somewhat as a wild card considering it's the first time in fifteen years that they've competed in the national championships. It's a squad that usually plays the supporting role to other athletic teams, but after extensive strength and cardio training, they're ready to take center stage.

"As much practice as you have, there's always things that throw you off, and now that we've been up there today we can narrow down some of those things and make sure we go out there and blow the 916 up," Jolie said.

A two-minute performance on stage could land them a lifelong title they've been pushing for. They finished Saturday's performance in the top five. They'll now compete Sunday for the national title with the awards ceremony set for 5:30 p.m.