Sac State athletics director appointed to NCAA D-I Football Championship Committee

SACRAMENTO — Mark Orr, the Sacramento State athletics director, was appointed to a new role on the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee, the university announced Thursday.

Sac State said Orr will serve on the eight-member committee as the Big Sky Conference representative. His four-year term begins on September 1, 2024.

"I'm excited to work with the other members of the committee from around the country to create the best postseason experience possible for both student-athletes and fans," Orr said in a statement released by Sac State.

The committee is responsible for selecting the 24 teams, and seeding the top 16, that will compete in the FCS Playoffs.

North Dakota State's Matt Larsen is the chair of the FCS Playoffs committee. The rest of the committee features athletic directors:

Drake Athletic Director Brain Hardin representing the Pioneer Football League

Chattanooga Athletic Director Mark Wharton representing the Southern Conference

UAlbany Athletic Director Mark Benson representing the Coastal Athletic Association

Houston Christian Athletic Director Steve Moniaci representing the Southland Conference

Central Connecticut State Athletic Director Thomas Pincince representing the Northeast Conference

Fordham Athletic Director Edward Kull representing the Patriot League

and Austin Peay Athletic Director Gerald Harrison representing the United Athletic Conference.

The 2024-25 season will also be Orr's second year serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee.