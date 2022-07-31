Body of man not wearing life jacket found in American River
FAIR OAKS -- Firefighters found the body of missing man in the American River.
A man is dead after drowning at the San Juan Rapids at the American River in Fair Oaks.
Firefighters say that on July 29, two people were struggling in the water when one of them was lost and the other person was able to get out.
The body pf the man was recovered Saturday morning.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.