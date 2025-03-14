Roseville's Skatetown Ice hosts curling tournament this weekend

ROSEVILLE — Roseville's Skatetown Ice Arena is hosting a curling tournament with some of the country's top competitors — and even gold medalists — in attendance.

With a steady throw and some sophisticated sweeping, competitors are trying to take the top prize. More than 80 people from across three western states are on the ice this weekend -- sliding stones down a 150-foot-long lane and into a 12-foot circle.

Camren Spangler is a "skip" — he shouts out directions while his teammates guide the stones into position by sweeping with brooms.

"Usually, it's 'hurry, hard, go, sweep,' anything that's encouraging," Spangler said.

Spangler's team won a gold medal at the USA Arena national championships last October in Wisconsin.

"We'd been there six different times," Spangler said. "We'd won the bronze before."

Players say a lot of strategy goes into the game like playing a combination of chess, shuffleboard and bowling — all on ice.

"There's never a game that is like another game," said Katie Feldman, president of the Wine Country Curling Club. "Everything changes."

This weekend's tournament, called a bonspiel, is hosted by the Wine Country Curling Club. They also offer lessons at Skatetown Ice and welcome all kinds of players including people who are blind, deaf, and in wheelchairs.

"We teach people to curl if they're 12 years old and above, and we have people who are curling all the way up until they're 90 years old," Katie Feldman said. "As long as you weigh more than the stone, we can adapt it for you."

This weekend's competition continues on Saturday and Sunday, and admission to watch the games is free.