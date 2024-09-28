Roseville woman dies of rare condition after giving birth to twins, community rallies behind family

Roseville community rallies behind family after mother dies of rare condition after giving birth

ROSEVILLE – On Saturday, the community of Roseville and beyond rallied behind a local family who is mourning the loss of their mother who passed away from a rare condition, postpartum preeclampsia, shortly after giving birth to twins.

A father is now left to care for four children and they want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else. So they're getting loud about postpartum preeclampsia.

"We were so excited to raise these twins together. It's just so tragic," Justin Hall said.

Roughly 100 people donning blue and purple gathered at a vigil Saturday night for Talia Borras of Roseville, who tragically lost her life to the rare condition.

"Preeclampsia awareness, the colors are blue and purple. So, that's why we decided to bring them together, and talia really liked those colors too," said family member Macee Lozada.

Borras had just given birth to twins, nine days later she went into the ICU with a headache.

"She went into a coma that night. She spent 11 days in the hospital fighting for her life. We were all just hopeful that she was going to get better and she was doing better but unfortunately, things just took a turn for the worse," said Lozada.

"She was a nurturer by heart and she would do anything for her family and friends. She loved making cookies and being a mom to her 4 daughters," said Hall.

Hall says his goal is to save even just one life by raising awareness. The family says they think the loss of Borras could have been prevented if they had known the signs.

"IT can happen up to six weeks and so when moms get released from the hospital, and she had two, right, so that keeps you really busy. Super busy. And you're not really thinking about yourself, you're thinking about the babies," said Lozada.

"Love your loved one hard. Take each day, day by day. And don't take any day for granted," said Hall.

Symptoms of postpartum preeclampsia include high blood pressure, headaches, vision changes, abdominal pain and swelling. It usually occurs within the first 48 hours of childbirth but can happen up to six weeks after delivery.

CBS Sacramento cannot guarantee that the money donated to GoFundMe accounts will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering donating, you should consult your own advisers and proceed at your own risk.