Watch CBS News
Local News

California records fifth West Nile virus death this year, victim identified as Roseville man

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A Placer County man's death has been confirmed as the fifth in California in 2025 to be linked to West Nile virus, public health officials say.

Placer County Health and Human Services announced the man's death and link to West Nile virus on Monday.

The man was a Roseville resident, but public health officials did not any other details about him – including when and where he may have contracted the virus.

"We're saddened to learn of this individual's passing, and extend our sympathies to their loved ones," said Dr. Rob Oldham, health officer and director of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

Placer County has seen a total of five reported human cases of West Nile virus so far in 2025, public health officials say. California has recorded a total of 54 human cases this year.

Public health officials have warned that they've seen a higher-than-normal number of West Nile-infected mosquitoes this season. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue