California records fifth West Nile virus death this year, victim identified as Roseville man

A Placer County man's death has been confirmed as the fifth in California in 2025 to be linked to West Nile virus, public health officials say.

Placer County Health and Human Services announced the man's death and link to West Nile virus on Monday.

The man was a Roseville resident, but public health officials did not any other details about him – including when and where he may have contracted the virus.

"We're saddened to learn of this individual's passing, and extend our sympathies to their loved ones," said Dr. Rob Oldham, health officer and director of Health and Human Services, in a statement.

Placer County has seen a total of five reported human cases of West Nile virus so far in 2025, public health officials say. California has recorded a total of 54 human cases this year.

Public health officials have warned that they've seen a higher-than-normal number of West Nile-infected mosquitoes this season.