Roseville hosts Big Boy 4014, world's largest steam locomotive, for 2-day showcase

Hundreds gathered to get an up-close look at the world's largest operating steam locomotive as it made a short stop in Marysville on Thursday.

The giant train, Big Boy 4014, was one of 25 built during World War II and is the only one still in operation.

"It's very special. This is like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Kalen Caragan, who drove up from Fairfield.

Big Boy will be making five whistle stops in California, with two public display days in Roseville on April 10 and 11, as part of Union Pacific's coast-to-coast steam tour.

Big Boy 4014 during its short whistle stop in Marysville on Thursday.

"I would like to see this mighty machine moving with its mighty power, smoke, whistles, bells, all that kind of stuff," said Caragan.

Big Boy stopped in Marysville for about 20 minutes before continuing its journey. One couple even drove up from Santa Barbara to see it.

"You hardly get to see steam locomotives at all anymore. And to see this one, that's pretty special because it won't come around again for a while. So we thought, why not?" said Steve Dombek.

People of all ages lined the tracks, watching the steam locomotive chug through.

"What a thrill it'll be for the little kids. It'll just blow their mind, never seen anything like it," said Chris Branscum, the mayor of the City of Marysville.

Admission will be free for Big Boy 4014's public showcases in Roseville, which will take place from 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturday near Vernon Street Town Square.