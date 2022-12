Six passengers attacked an Uber driver in Roseville

Six passengers attacked an Uber driver in Roseville

ROSEVILLE -- Police have opened an investigation after six passengers attacked an Uber driver on Dec. 17.

Officers say that the assault took place at around 6:15 p.m. near Douglas Boulevard.

All of the drivers took off from the scene, but fortunately, the driver was treated at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspects.