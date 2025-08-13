Roseville-area youth theater instructor gets 180 days in jail for secretly filming underage girls

A Placer County judge sentenced a man to 180 days in jail and one year of probation for secretly filming more than a dozen underage girls, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said the sentencing of David Williams, 30, occurred in county Superior Court earlier this month, on August 4, after he was convicted of misdemeanor annoying or molesting a child.

Williams began recording young girls in public spaces last year, with investigators finding he had done so to at least 15 victims. An investigation into Williams began after a 14-year-old girl caught him recording her and reported it to the Roseville Police Department, prosecutors said.

Williams was also found to be a part of multiple youth theater groups in the area, also serving as an instructor.

According to the district attorney's office, the judge in the case said that state law limits probationary periods for this particular offense to one year.

Williams has been ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and is prohibited from contacting minors while on probation, prosecutors said.