Roseville's State of the City highlights growth, challenges and opportunities

The City of Roseville held its annual State of the City address on Wednesday, drawing its largest crowd ever with more than 700 people in attendance.

Mayor Krista Bernasconi delivered her vision for the city's future, while also tackling some of the growing pains that come with rapid expansion.

Back in 2000, Roseville's population was just over 83,000. Today, that number has doubled to more than 163,000, making it the largest city in Placer County.

"Roseville is ready. We're bold in our vision, strong in our spirit, and unstoppable in our future," Bernasconi said.

Balancing growth with challenges

Mayor Bernasconi acknowledged the double-edged sword that comes with population growth.

"It's a blessing and a curse because growth brings in those taxpayer dollars that pay for the services our residents like," Bernasconi said. "But we also need to manage the flip side of that, which is congestion, traffic and safety, too."

Tackling traffic

One of the city's biggest priorities is addressing congestion. Thanks to a $22.5 million federal grant, Highway 65 will be expanded with two new lanes.

"We have to alleviate traffic, that's why I focused on getting that BUILD grant," Congressman Kevin Kiley said. "The other improvements that we've been able to get from community-funded grants at the federal level are also making a difference."

Affordable housing

Housing demand continues to grow, and city leaders say programs are expanding to meet that need.

"Back in 1974, the program started with just 83 vouchers. Today, that number has grown to 852, helping nearly 900 households with stable and sustainable housing," Bernasconi said.

Economic opportunities

Roseville is also turning its attention to revitalizing older areas of the city, with the goal of attracting new investment.

"Atlantic Street, Douglas and Harding, and Douglas and Sunrise, we want to encourage strategic commercial and residential investment, particularly in the gateways in our community," Bernasconi said.

Looking ahead

From traffic congestion to affordable housing and economic growth, city leaders say Roseville is working to manage today's challenges while preparing for the future.

"Our community's strength and resilience were built by visionaries who saw what Roseville could be," Bernasconi said. "Together we have that responsibility and privilege to carry that legacy forward."

Roseville continues to write its story, 116 years and counting.