Why was warrant served on Roseville shooting suspect near busy park?

ROSEVILLE - A hostage situation and shooting that took place earlier this week in Roseville's Mahaney Park have raised questions about why police pursued the suspect in such a busy location.

The shooting left one person dead and two injured, including a CHP officer. Investigators are still trying to determine why the warrant was served near a busy park, where children were playing and people were out walking.

The incident occurred on April 7 when James MacEgan, 72, and his wife Patti were taking a walk in Mahaney Park. They were allegedly taken hostage by 35-year-old Eric Abril, who was the subject of a search warrant that the task force was serving.

During the incident, both the CHP officer and the couple were shot. James MacEgan died at the scene, while his wife and the CHP officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A local fitness center and library were put on lockdown in response, the Roseville Parks, Recreation, & Events department said in a Facebook post. The fitness center is a sprawling sports complex at the edge of a large park with a gym, basketball court, and playground.

Two teens who were near the shooting told CBS13 they saw police yelling at the suspect and, a short time later, shots were fired.

Abril has been taken into custody and is facing charges of taking a hostage, murder, and attempted murder. Investigators believe Abril may have been involved in a freeway shooting in Sacramento County earlier this year.

Authorities have not released any information about the search warrant.