Suspect in Roseville shooting, hostage killed identified by police

Suspect has been identified in the Roseville park shooting

Suspect has been identified in the Roseville park shooting

Suspect has been identified in the Roseville park shooting

ROSEVILLE -- Both the suspect and the hostage killed in Thursday's shooting near a Roseville park have been identified by authorities.

Police are also now saying that they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

According to the Public Portal of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara, the 35-year-old suspect, Eric James Abril, has a long court history in San Jose.

He is also reported to have a relative in Roseville, near the park where the shooting took place.

CHP Special Task Force members were serving a search warrant for his car and house that is related to a felony investigation into a previous highway shooting. Several Valley division investigative service unit officers and an Auburn CHP officer were also involved in serving the warrant.

Abril was at the park with his dogs when officers attempted to serve the search warrant for his vehicle. He began shooting at officers and took off running to the park, taking two hostages

Related: Firefighters went in with tactical gear to rescue officer hurt in Roseville shooting

CHP confirms that he sustained at least one gunshot wound. The Roseville Police Department also confirmed on Friday that officers and the suspect shot at each other in the incident.

Roseville police also identified the hostage killed as James MacEgan. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, he was 72 years old. Police also say the second hostage, who was also shot, was MacEgan's spouse.

No information about Abril's current condition has been released.