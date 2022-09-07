Watch CBS News
Roseville man David Tefera gets 25 years to life in prison for murdering wife

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE, Calif. --  A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. 

On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. 

On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. 

david-tefera.png
David Tefera Placer County D.A.'s Office

Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.

On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.   

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

