Roseville police arrest 14-year-old dirt biker after group of riders swarm city streets

ROSEVILLE – A 14-year-old dirt biker has been arrested by police in Roseville after a group of riders swarmed city streets.

Roseville police say, back on July 31, they got a report about a group of dirt bikers allegedly doing wheelies and running red lights near Blue Oaks and Westbrook boulevards in the northwestern edge of the city.

One motorcycle officer tried to stop the group, police say, but the riders wouldn't yield.

In fact, police say some of the riders pretended to stop – only to take off driving the wrong way down Pleasant Grove and Westbrook boulevards.

Last week, our motor team was out on the west side addressing a traffic complaint when dispatch broadcasted a call for a... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Police say the motorcycle officer did manage to cut off one of the riders, pushing him into some grass and handcuffing him. That rider was identified as a 14-year-old, but he was still arrested and booked into juvenile hall on charges of reckless evading, driving without a license, and resisting arrest.

Riding dirt bikes and e-dirt bikes are illegal on Roseville city streets and bike trails, police note, with private property or OHV parks being the only place those vehicles can be legally used.