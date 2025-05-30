Watch CBS News
Car crashes off I-80 near Roseville, goes up in flames

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A driver managed to escape without being hurt after a Placer County crash that saw their car get engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Highway 65 split.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up rolling completely off the freeway and appears to have overturned. The car then caught fire, but not before the driver was able to escape.

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

The flames did scorch some nearby vegetation, but fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Traffic was not affected by the crash. 

