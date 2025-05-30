Car crashes off I-80 near Roseville, goes up in flames

A driver managed to escape without being hurt after a Placer County crash that saw their car get engulfed in flames early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Highway 65 split.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the car ended up rolling completely off the freeway and appears to have overturned. The car then caught fire, but not before the driver was able to escape.

Solo vehicle crash EB80 prior to HWayY65. Driver is out and appears ok ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/QXJBne9Sr7 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) May 30, 2025

No injuries were reported, authorities say.

The flames did scorch some nearby vegetation, but fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

Traffic was not affected by the crash.