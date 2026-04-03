Fire breaks out in electric bus behind Roseville High School, roads closed

A fire involving an electric school bus prompted road closures near Roseville High on Friday evening, officials said.

The Roseville Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from a bus parked in a lot behind the high school, where buses are typically stored when not in service.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the buses and began working to access the area. Crews determined the bus was an electric vehicle powered by a lithium-ion battery, officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single bus, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles. Crews have remained on scene working to fully extinguish the fire, which can take longer with lithium-ion battery incidents due to the risk of reignition.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to secure the area around the bus yard while fire crews handled the blaze.

Berry Street was closed between Reserve Street and Tiger Way as crews continued their response. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area, warning that the roadway would remain shut down for an extended period.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.