Store inside Roseville Galleria hit by smash-and-grab, police say

ROSEVILLE – A store inside the Westfield Galleria at Roseville mall was hit by a smash and grab robbery late Thursday morning.

Roseville police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., but they did not disclose which store.

Exactly what was stolen has also not been detailed by authorities.

Officers noted that no weapons were involved in the incident.

The suspects had fled by the time officers arrived and no descriptions have been released. It's unclear how many suspects were involved.

Known as the Roseville Galleria, the mall is the largest in the greater Sacramento area.