Watch CBS News
Local News

Store inside Roseville Galleria hit by smash-and-grab, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE – A store inside the Westfield Galleria at Roseville mall was hit by a smash and grab robbery late Thursday morning.

Roseville police say the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., but they did not disclose which store.

Exactly what was stolen has also not been detailed by authorities.

Officers noted that no weapons were involved in the incident.

The suspects had fled by the time officers arrived and no descriptions have been released. It's unclear how many suspects were involved.

Known as the Roseville Galleria, the mall is the largest in the greater Sacramento area. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.