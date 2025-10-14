Roseville considers $1 million facelift for aging Douglas Boulevard corridor

Roseville city leaders are considering spending more than $1 million to renovate one of the city's oldest commercial corridors.

The improvements would be along Douglas Boulevard, just off Interstate 80 between Sunrise Avenue and Harding Boulevard. That stretch of Douglas is one of the main entrances to the Roseville city limits.

"It's the first thing you see and it's not eye appealing at all," said Roseville hair stylist Patty Anguiano.

Anguiano has worked in a salon there for years. Her window looks right out on the intersection, and she said the corridor has seen better days.

"I would like to see the buildings look a little less run-down," she said. "They're old style. The signs, some of them are really dirty."

Development of the business district began after World War II and continued through the 1970s. Now, city leaders are considering new incentives to help beautify the boulevard.

"It's important for Roseville's economy," said Gina McColl, an economic development analyst with the city. "We want to see thriving businesses here."

This new program would pay businesses and property owners up to $20,000 to fix their exterior facades. Money could be spent on things like new signs, awnings, windows, paint, lighting and landscaping.

The city has set aside $1 million in redevelopment grants to fund the renovation rebates.

"This would help encourage businesses to come to roseville and stay in Roseville," McColl said. "Anything that helps reduce the cost to businesses is something that we're interested in."

City research shows the area draws in more than 500,000 customers, which is three times the city's total population. However, some businesses are at risk of closing or moving to nicer parts of town due to the dated look.

Many who live and work in the area support this effort to modernize the neighborhood.

"I think it's great because it is very busy here and there's a lot of nice stores," Anguiano said.

The city is also trying to bring more housing to the corridor, with plans to add 600 residential units in the area.