Roseville businesses step up as SNAP benefits run dry

As many families see their SNAP benefits run dry during the ongoing government shutdown, some local businesses in Roseville are stepping up to make sure no one goes hungry.

At Hidden Coffee Bar, a small act of kindness began with a heartfelt message.

"My wife and I personally have experience being on SNAP in the past," said co-owner Austin Fruci. "I grew up in a household that had to get free hot lunch as a kid, so we knew we had to help in some regard."

After learning SNAP benefits would stop, Austin and his wife, Juliette, announced on social media that anyone currently on EBT or SNAP could stop by their shop for a free coffee and pastry.

"Coffee isn't fulfilling the same need that SNAP does," Juliette said. "But it can spark joy, rest, and connection during a really stressful time."

That post quickly inspired another Roseville business to join in.

Stephanie Houston, owner of Just Gluten Free Kitchens, saw the Frucis' message and knew she wanted to help too.

"Austin and Juliette did a post and it was a no-brainer for us," Houston said. "How could you not step up and take care of people and take care of your community? It's so important and I can make more bread."

Now, anyone with a SNAP card can walk into Just Gluten Free Kitchens and leave with a free loaf of sourdough, no questions asked.

Both businesses are also accepting donations to keep their efforts going, hoping to continue bringing a little comfort, one cup and one loaf at a time.