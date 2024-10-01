Roseville police arrest suspect following altercation over pride flag at Blaze Pizza

ROSEVILLE — An arrest was made in connection to an altercation that happened in September over a pride flag at a Roseville restaurant and left an employee hospitalized, police said Tuesday.

On September 19, a customer arrived at Blaze Pizza on Fairway Drive to pick up an order and saw the flag on display inside the business, the Roseville Police Department said. The customer allegedly threw the flag on the ground before confronting an employee and the manager about it, using a homophobic slur in the process.

That customer then left the business but returned with two other individuals, police said. Video taken from someone in the parking lot captured when a fight broke inside the business involving the three suspects and the employees. An employee was hospitalized with injuries to the face.

On October 1, Roseville police announced that the customer who threw the flag on the ground had been arrested at his home in nearby Lincoln. He was identified as Igor Dragun, 18, and was booked into the Placer County Jail on felony assault and hate crime charges, police said.

Roseville police said it is still finalizing its investigation into the other two suspects.