30 people displaced after fire rips through Rohnert Park apartment building

ROHNERT PARK — Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire tore through an apartment complex in a Sonoma County city early Saturday afternoon.

Rohnert Park Fire officials say crews responded to the scene on Kirsten Court, off of Country Club Drive, just after noon and found smoke and flames coming from a two-story apartment building.

One second-floor apartment was fully involved, with the flames also extending into two other next-door units as well as a ground-floor apartment.

Scene of the fire. Viewer photo

The residents had already evacuated by the time firefighters got to the scene, officials say.

Firefighters say the unit that was fully involved suffered major damage before the flames were tamed. The other three units involved also suffered a fair amount of damage, the fire department says.

During the incident, officials say one firefighter also had to be taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The fire department says the building has been red tagged, forcing about 30 people to be displaced from the 10 units of the complex.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.