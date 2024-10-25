Watch CBS News
Rod Wave concert postponed, fireworks send fans running near Golden 1 Center

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A concert at Golden 1 Center was postponed and a scare sent concert-goers running Friday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said it responded to Downtown Commons (DOCO) around 9 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. However, they said no evidence of a shooting was located but they found that fireworks went off in the arena. 

The fire department also responded to stage engines and medics. 

Firefighters said some people waited for about three hours. Firefighters said once the doors opened, three people were trampled and at least two were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

One concert-goer said no one ever took the stage.

The concert was postponed to Saturday and people were told to evacuate the area.

"The safety of our guests and fans is our number one priority," G1C said in a social media post. 

Doors were scheduled to open at 6 p.m., according to the event's details.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

