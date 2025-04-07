Crash near Fairfield's Rockville Hills Park sends 1 person to hospital

FAIRFIELD – A driver has been taken to the hospital after a rural Fairfield crash that left their car mangled early Monday morning.

The crash happened along Rockville Road, near Rockville Hills Park.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up going off the road and crashing into a tree.

Scene of the crash. Fairfield Fire Department

Fairfield Fire crews responded to the scene, finding that the vehicle had suffered so much damage that they had to cut the driver out.

First responders ay the driver suffered moderate injuries.

The roadway was blocked through the early morning hours as California Highway Patrol investigated the crash.