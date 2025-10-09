Family of Rocklin Police Officer Matt Redding reflects on his legacy 20 years after his death

October 9, 2005, is a day the Redding family says they'll never forget.

That morning, Rocklin Police Officer Matt Redding was placing traffic cones along Highway 65 as part of a traffic stop. A pickup truck came barreling toward him. He tried to jump out of the way, but was hit and killed.

"I opened the door, and Lieutenant Dave Johnstone was standing there," said Matt's mother, Marilyn Redding. "He said, 'Matt's been hurt and you need to get ready as soon as possible. I need to take you to the hospital.'"

Matt's father, John Redding, still remembers seeing his son at the hospital that morning.

"He looked like he could just get up and say, 'Dad, I'm going to be OK,'" he said. "And he was just gone."

The driver who struck Redding was later convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

In the wake of their loss, the Redding family turned their pain into purpose, creating the Matt Redding Foundation to honor his memory and continue his commitment to service.

"When that coffin was lowered, it just couldn't end there," John said. "We were hurting so bad. So with the money we received, we decided we were going to continue his name and keep it out there in the community."

The foundation now awards scholarships to graduating seniors from Del Oro, Rocklin, and Whitney High Schools who plan to pursue careers in public safety.

Rocklin Police Chief Rustin Banks said Matt's spirit continues to live on within the department.

"He epitomized what a Rocklin officer was: hardworking, proactive, and full of empathy," Banks said.

For the Reddings, keeping Matt's legacy alive is their lifelong mission.

"We want him to be remembered as a really special young man," said Marilyn. "A good police officer, a good community servant, a great son. We love him and miss him so much."