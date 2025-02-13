Woman in fight with 8-year-old's mother in Rocklin accused of attempted kidnapping, police say

ROCKLIN – A woman was arrested for attempted kidnapping after she was in a fight with an 8-year-old's mother in a Rocklin parking lot on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Rocklin Police Department said it responded to the 2100 block of Sunset Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, police said they learned an unknown woman approached a mother and her 8-year-old child in a parking lot at Walgreens.

A fight then broke out between the mother and suspect before the suspect took off from the scene, police said.

The mother sustained minor injuries and the child was not injured.

After speaking with witnesses, police used city traffic cameras and automated license plate reader technology to identify a suspect vehicle and license plate.

Detectives then responded to a hotel on the 5200 block of Date Avenue in Sacramento where they say they arrested 29-year-old female Toni Ann Beno.

Police said Beno was booked into jail on attempted kidnapping and battery.