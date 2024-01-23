Watch CBS News
Local News

Rocklin mother accused in baby's death arraigned on murder charge

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROCKLIN - A Rocklin mother was arraigned in Placer County court on Tuesday, charged with murder in connection to her 4-month-old child's death, court records showed.

Jazmin Johnson, 30, was also charged with assault on a child causing death. She was arrested after Rocklin Police Officers found her baby dead while performing a welfare check shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment along Parkside Drive.

jazmin-laci-johnson-30-pcso.png
Mugshot of Jazmin Johnson, 30, who was arraigned Tuesday, January 23, 2024, on a homicide charge related to her 4-month-old baby's death Placer County Sheriff's Office

Officers found the 4-month-old girl unresponsive inside the apartment. Despite life-saving measures, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is not yet known.

Johnson was booked into the South Placer Jail.

She is expected back in court on the morning of January 30.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:05 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.