Rocklin mother accused in baby's death arraigned on murder charge

ROCKLIN - A Rocklin mother was arraigned in Placer County court on Tuesday, charged with murder in connection to her 4-month-old child's death, court records showed.

Jazmin Johnson, 30, was also charged with assault on a child causing death. She was arrested after Rocklin Police Officers found her baby dead while performing a welfare check shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday at an apartment along Parkside Drive.

Mugshot of Jazmin Johnson, 30, who was arraigned Tuesday, January 23, 2024, on a homicide charge related to her 4-month-old baby's death Placer County Sheriff's Office

Officers found the 4-month-old girl unresponsive inside the apartment. Despite life-saving measures, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is not yet known.

Johnson was booked into the South Placer Jail.

She is expected back in court on the morning of January 30.