Rocklin man, son arrested in connection to deadly road rage incident

A 65-year-old Rocklin man and his son are suspected of killing a man during a road rage incident on Saturday, Rocklin police said.

Around 8:43 p.m., police said officers responded to reports of a road rage incident near Whitney Ranch Parkway and Whitney Oaks Drive that had escalated into a physical confrontation.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive 55-year-old man on the ground. They provided first aid, but he died at the scene.

Rocklin police said an investigation led them to two suspects. Police identified them as 64-year-old Anthony Rakela and his son, 20-year-old Blake Rakela, both of Rocklin.

They were arrested and booked into the South Placer County Jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to call them at 916-625-5400.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner's office.