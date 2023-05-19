Man hit, killed by vehicle on busy Rocklin street

ROCKLIN – A person was struck by a vehicle along a busy Rocklin street Thursday night, police say.

The scene is at the intersection of Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive. Rocklin police say confirmed that a fatal crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian who had gotten out of their vehicle.

The driver -- a 17-year-old girl -- stayed at the scene, officers say, and DUI is not suspected.

Major traffic incident at the intersection of Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive. Several emergency vehicles and personnel present. The roadway will be closed down. Please stay clear of the area.



Police have not identified the person hit, but officers say he was an adult male.

As of now, police say the teenager is not facing any charges.

The roadway was closed down into the early morning hours Friday as officers investigated the scene.