Funding secured to conserve 402 acres of Clover Valley, create outdoor education program

Clover Valley funding secured to preserve hundreds of acres of oak and riparian woodlands

ROCKLIN – The final funding needed to conserve more than 400 acres of Clover Valley and establish an outdoor education program in Placer County has been secured.

The Placer County Office of Education said Friday that it approved a final $2.37 million that secures the full funding to conserve 402 acres of Clover Valley and establish an outdoor education program that will serve more than 76,000 students in the region.

"By securing this conservation easement, we are protecting a critical natural resource while also providing a world-class outdoor education space that will inspire curiosity, learning, and stewardship among students for years to come," Board President Andrew Tagg said in a statement.

Clover Valley is a 622-acre expanse in Rockling and is one of the last remaining intact oak and riparian woodlands in western Placer County.

The area has been threatened by large-scale development for decades.

However, a coalition led by the Placer Land Trust and Jessup University sought to protect the land. There was a funding shortfall at the end of 2024, but community leaders, public agencies and private donors helped close the gap, including an 8-year-old boy who donated his birthday money.