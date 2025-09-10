Charlie Kirk honored by thousands during bible study at church in Northern California city of Rocklin

What was scheduled as a regular Wednesday night Bible study at Destiny Christian Church quickly turned into a night of prayer, as thousands gathered to remember conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University. His death left many in the church community struggling to process the loss.

"We're kind of numb. It just doesn't seem like it could possibly happen. He was only 31 and had so much life ahead of him," said Kathy Fairrington, the church's founding pastor.

"I really just didn't even believe it. I just stopped what I was doing and began to pray," said Candi Begunter, a Destiny church member.

Lead Pastor Greg Fairrington told CBS Sacramento that prayer is helping the congregation find strength in the middle of grief.

"He was encouraging pastors to be bold in this moment. Don't shrink back. He would always say, 'Be bold, be strong,' " Fairrington said.

Kirk was no stranger to Destiny. He first visited in November 2020, drawing packed crowds for in-person services that defied COVID restrictions at the time. Many say his willingness to stand firm left a lasting impact.

"He helped strengthen us. You know, when you walk alongside someone, you are strengthened. He strengthened us in our belief and what we were doing," Fairrington said.

Fairrington added that Kirk often leaned on the community for support in return.

"He often said, 'Pray for me,' because he was right there on the frontlines," she said.

Kirk had been scheduled to appear at Destiny Sacramento in January. For now, church leaders and members say they are holding on to his message of faith and resilience, leaning on prayer to help them through this loss.