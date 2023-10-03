Update: Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian, who is then run over by robotaxi in San Francisco

Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in San Francisco, pushes her into path of robotaxi Hit-and-run driver hits pedestrian in San Francisco, pushes her into path of robotaxi 01:04

A woman suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Francisco, which launched her into the path of a self-driving car Monday night, police said Tuesday.

First responders received a 911 call around 9:35 p.m. reporting a woman trapped underneath an autonomous vehicle on Fifth Street just south of Market Street. Authorities said a driver struck the pedestrian, and the driverless Cruise vehicle did not stop fast enough, running the women over as well.

Update: Autonomous vehicles seeing renewed criticism in San Francisco after pinning hit-and-run victim

The controllers of the car, Cruise autonomous vehicles, were reached and able to disable the car remotely, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Rescuers were then "able to get the car up off her" and used the jaws of life to free her, but she had multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is not known.

San Francisco Police said early Tuesday the driver of the vehicle that hit her is being sought.

In a statement from Cruise Tuesday, the company said, "A human-driven vehicle struck a vehicle while traveling in a vehicle immediately to the left of a Cruise AV. The initial impact was severe and launched the pedestrian directly in front of the AV. The AV then braked aggressively to minimize the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, and at the request of the police, the AV was kept in place. Our heartfelt concern and focus is the well-being of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver."